Eastwood Guitars Announces the new Mando 5 Electric Mandolin

Specs

Body: Solid Alder

Pickups: Warren Ellis Blade SC

Switching: N/A

Controls: 1 Volume 1 Tone

Bridge: Fully adjustable, S-Style

Neck: Set Maple

Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers

Scale Length: 13 3/4"

Width at the Nut: 1 5/16"

Hardware: Gotoh style Style Nickel/Chrome

Tuning: CGCGC

Average Weight: 4.5 lbs

Additional Information

— As long-time fans of the music of India's legendary, late U. Srinivas, Eastwood Guitars has announced the limited availability of the Eastwood Mando 5.Often referred to as the "Mozart" of Classical Indian Music, Srinivas was a mandolin player like no other. Through a combination of his unprecedented skills and modification of a traditional mandolin, he simultaneously brought a new wave of sounds and inspiration to both the western world and his home country.A large part of what made these sounds possible is the mandolin that he himself modified. Originally a traditional electric 8-string, Srinivas' customization turned the instrument into a 5 string tuned CGCGC, which better suits the musical ornamentations often heard in Carnatic music.This version was spec'd to resemble the original used by Srinivas, with a few modern tweaks. It will feature only 5 tuning pegs and a custom bridge plate with 5 fully-adjustable saddles. Equipped with a Warren Ellis Blade Singe Coil pickups.Available in sunburst with a retail price of $499 USD. Custom gig bag included.