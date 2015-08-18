Eastwood Guitars Announces the new Mando 5 Electric Mandolin

Often referred to as the "Mozart" of Classical Indian Music, Srinivas was a mandolin player like no other. Through a combination of his unprecedented skills and modification of a traditional mandolin, he simultaneously brought a new wave of sounds and inspiration to both the western world and his home country.
A large part of what made these sounds possible is the mandolin that he himself modified. Originally a traditional electric 8-string, Srinivas' customization turned the instrument into a 5 string tuned CGCGC, which better suits the musical ornamentations often heard in Carnatic music.
This version was spec'd to resemble the original used by Srinivas, with a few modern tweaks. It will feature only 5 tuning pegs and a custom bridge plate with 5 fully-adjustable saddles. Equipped with a Warren Ellis Blade Singe Coil pickups.
Available in sunburst with a retail price of $499 USD. Custom gig bag included.
Specs
- Body: Solid Alder
- Pickups: Warren Ellis Blade SC
- Switching: N/A
- Controls: 1 Volume 1 Tone
- Bridge: Fully adjustable, S-Style
- Neck: Set Maple
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, Dot Markers
- Scale Length: 13 3/4"
- Width at the Nut: 1 5/16"
- Hardware: Gotoh style Style Nickel/Chrome
- Tuning: CGCGC
- Average Weight: 4.5 lbs
