New Music - Acoustic America, Iconic Mandolins, Banjos and Guitars from the Dawg Collection

PORT TOWNSEND, WA. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Acoustic America, Iconic Mandolins, Banjos and Guitars from the Dawg Collection.



From the recording, the track "Vintage Gintage Blues" with David Grisman and Tony Rice, an alternate take.



Track Listing



Barcarola - Giuseppe Pettine

Prisoner's Waltz - David Grisman & Tony Rice

Five & Ten Cent Rag* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes

Lonesome Mama Blues/Bolero - Fred Van Eps

Old Ruben* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes

Stealin' alternate take - Jerry Garcia & David Grisman

Ode to Jethro* - David Grisman

Theme from Capone - David Grisman

It Had to Be You - David Grisman & Martin Taylor

Sitting On the Dock of the Bay - John Hartford & David Grisman

The Bridal Rose - Bernardo De Pace

Wabash Cannonball* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes

Big Blue - Dawg Trio

Vintage Gintage Blues alternate take - David Grisman & Tony Rice

In the Pines* - - David Grisman

Rudy's Theme - Rudy Cipolla

Unforgettable - David Grisman & Martin Taylor

Lover - Dave Apollon

Rinzler's Rag* - David, Tracy & Sam Grisman with Danny Barnes

Arabia alternate take (excerpt) - Jerry Garcia & David Grisman

Crystal Silence* - David Grisman & Martin Taylor

