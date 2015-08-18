New Music - Acoustic America, Iconic Mandolins, Banjos and Guitars from the Dawg Collection

PORT TOWNSEND, WA. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Acoustic America, Iconic Mandolins, Banjos and Guitars from the Dawg Collection.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Vintage Gintage Blues" with David Grisman and Tony Rice, an alternate take.
Track Listing
- Barcarola - Giuseppe Pettine
- Prisoner's Waltz - David Grisman & Tony Rice
- Five & Ten Cent Rag* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes
- Lonesome Mama Blues/Bolero - Fred Van Eps
- Old Ruben* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes
- Stealin' alternate take - Jerry Garcia & David Grisman
- Ode to Jethro* - David Grisman
- Theme from Capone - David Grisman
- It Had to Be You - David Grisman & Martin Taylor
- Sitting On the Dock of the Bay - John Hartford & David Grisman
- The Bridal Rose - Bernardo De Pace
- Wabash Cannonball* - David Grisman & Danny Barnes
- Big Blue - Dawg Trio
- Vintage Gintage Blues alternate take - David Grisman & Tony Rice
- In the Pines* - - David Grisman
- Rudy's Theme - Rudy Cipolla
- Unforgettable - David Grisman & Martin Taylor
- Lover - Dave Apollon
- Rinzler's Rag* - David, Tracy & Sam Grisman with Danny Barnes
- Arabia alternate take (excerpt) - Jerry Garcia & David Grisman
- Crystal Silence* - David Grisman & Martin Taylor
