New Music - The Andrew Collins Trio: The Rule of Three

TORONTO, CANADA — The Andrew Collins Trio has announced the release of their new project entitled The Rule of Three.
About the project Collins told us, "This is the first album of mine since Little Widgets that I didn't engineer or produce. It was recorded, mixed and produced by David Travers-Smith (who recorded Little Widgets, though I did produce that one). David has been a good friend and was absolutely my recording/producing mentor. He mastered all of my albums with the exception of Love Away the Hate.
"We first worked together on Little Widgets and became fast friends ever since. I really wanted this album to be something different than what I would have created on my own, so working with him again was a no-brainer. He's a master engineer and such a creative force. The album is peppered with little Easter eggs throughout, so patient listeners will have a lot of little subtle (and not so subtle) musical gems to discover through repeated listens."
On the project Collins plays mandolin, mandola, mandocello, fiddle and is joined by the trio including Mike Mezzatesta (mandolin, guitar, fiddle) and James McEleney (bass, mandocello on "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?").
Listen
From the recording, the track "That Jethro Really Burns!"
Track Listing
- Contranym
- How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall
- The Return to Dorrigo
- Clair de Lune
- It's a Berry-Not a Berry
- The Rule of Three
- Flea Bag
- That Jethro Really Burns!
- She's Like the Swallow
- Shelter in Place
