New Music from Acoustic Disc - Old & in the Way Live at Sonoma State, 11/4/73

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Going to the Races

Catfish John

Eating Out of Your Hand

Lonesome Fiddle Blues

Land of the Navajo

Old & in the Way Breakdown

Panama Red

Pig in a Pen

Fanny Hill

The Hobo Song

Wild Horses

White Dove

Drifting Too Far from the Shore

Uncle Pen

That High Lonesome Sound

Tramp on the Street*

Waiting for a Train*

Midnight Moonlight

Orange Blossom Special

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release of. The release of this live recording marks the 50th anniversary of both this legendary bluegrass supergroup and the gig they played on a Sunday afternoon in November, 1973.This particular performance was captured on tape by noted music photographer Ed Perlstein, and copies have circulated for years. For this release, we obtained the original master tapeand for the first time in five decades, this music is available in Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) sound. The tunes and songs are exceptionally well played with that old-time bluegrass drive and Vassar Clements inspiring Spud, Red, Dawg and Mule to some of the best moments in the all-too-short life span of this unique ensemble.To top it all off, Ramblin Jack Elliott sits in with the band and renders two country classics — a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, just 50 years ago!From the recording, the track "Catfish John."Jerry Garcia - banjo, vocalsVassar Clements - fiddle, vocalsDavid Grisman - mandolin, vocalsPeter Rowan - guitar, vocalsJohn Kahn - bass*Jack Elliott - vocals & guitar