New Music from Acoustic Disc - Old & in the Way Live at Sonoma State, 11/4/73

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Old & in the Way Live at Sonoma State, 11/4/73. The release of this live recording marks the 50th anniversary of both this legendary bluegrass supergroup and the gig they played on a Sunday afternoon in November, 1973.
This particular performance was captured on tape by noted music photographer Ed Perlstein, and copies have circulated for years. For this release, we obtained the original master tape
and for the first time in five decades, this music is available in Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) sound. The tunes and songs are exceptionally well played with that old-time bluegrass drive and Vassar Clements inspiring Spud, Red, Dawg and Mule to some of the best moments in the all-too-short life span of this unique ensemble.
To top it all off, Ramblin Jack Elliott sits in with the band and renders two country classics — a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, just 50 years ago!
From the recording, the track "Catfish John."
Track Listing
- Going to the Races
- Catfish John
- Eating Out of Your Hand
- Lonesome Fiddle Blues
- Land of the Navajo
- Old & in the Way Breakdown
- Panama Red
- Pig in a Pen
- Fanny Hill
- The Hobo Song
- Wild Horses
- White Dove
- Drifting Too Far from the Shore
- Uncle Pen
- That High Lonesome Sound
- Tramp on the Street*
- Waiting for a Train*
- Midnight Moonlight
- Orange Blossom Special
Jerry Garcia - banjo, vocals
Vassar Clements - fiddle, vocals
David Grisman - mandolin, vocals
Peter Rowan - guitar, vocals
John Kahn - bass
*Jack Elliott - vocals & guitar
