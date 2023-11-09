  • Artistworks Presents The Virtual Mandolin Roundtable with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull and Caterina Lichtenberg

    Artistworks Virtual Mandolin Roundtable and Giveaway

    NAPA, CALIF. — Join Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, & Caterina Lichtenberg for a special ArtistWorks live-stream event featuring performances, discussion, and Q&A on Thursday, November 9 at 11:30 AM Pacific Time.

    Plus, enter for your chance to win an Eastman MD305 Mandolin and get a handful of video lessons instantly delivered to your inbox absolutely free.

    Event Details

    • Live stream with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, and Caterina Lichtenberg
    • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET
    • Where: Streaming via ArtistWorks' YouTube, Facebook, & X (formerly Twitter) pages
    • All who enter get FREE lessons with notation, backing tracks, and more
    • Exclusive performances, discussions, and live Q&A with the audience

    Giveaway: One lucky winner will be selected to receive an Eastman MD305 Mandolin! Plus, three lucky runner-ups will receive a 12-month subscription to the ArtistWorks course of their choice.

    See Contest Rules for more information about the giveaway.

