New Music - Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite

    Published on Oct-03-2023
    Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite

    Mr Sun has announced a December 1 release for their new project, Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite on Adhyâropa Records, available for pre-order from their Bandcamp website.

    On this new recording, the quartet of Darol Anger, fiddle; Joe Walsh, mandolin; Grant Gordy, guitar and Aidan O'Donnell, bass reinterpret the legendary Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker Suite, bringing this monumental reimagining of the iconic Tchaikovsky piece into the acoustic string band world.

    Tchaikovskys Nutcracker Suite contains some of the most beloved and familiar melodies in the Western world. Mr Sun has seized upon the inspiration of Duke Ellingtons brilliant, sly, and urbane re-interpretation of Tchaikovsky's Suite, recorded in 1960 to universal acclaim.

    Mr Sun took the opportunity to salute and re-invent this wildly multi-faceted work anew through the lens of the American String Band, a musical format which encompasses myriad styles and is engaged in a marathon upheaval of innovation and expansion. In Mr Sun's new reading, the pieces of the Suite range from close interpretations of Billy Strayhorns original charts to intense extrapolations based on the spirit of the material.

    From the recording, the first single release, "Pea Shooter Parade."



    Track Listing

    • Overture
    • Pea Shooter Parade (March)
    • Reedy Rootin Tootin Pipey Gripey Waltz (Dance Of The Reed-Pipes)
    • Yangtze Dawdle (Danse Chinoise)
    • Sugared Rum? Spare Me! (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy)
    • Entr'acte
    • Shovasky's Transmogrifatron (Ballet Snow Scene)
    • (Don't) Walk On The Flowers (Waltz Of The Flowers)
    • 100% Arabica (Arabian Dance)
    • Russian Fox Chase (Trepak)

    Mr Sun will premiere the work at the Freshgrass Festival at Mass/MOCA in September of 2023, concurrent with the release of the recording. The Project was generously underwritten by the Freshgrass Foundation.

      A-board - Today, 7:42am
      Cant wait to see this as live performance. Watching these brilliant musicians interact as they play is always a treat.