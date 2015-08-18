Crossrock Case Company Announces New F Style Mandola Wood Case

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Crossrock Case Company has announced the availability of their new F Style Mandola Wood Case designed with the Eastman MDA315 as a sample, but also crafted to accommodate mandolas of similar size, including the Gibson H5.
Available in black, brown and tweed, the case retails at an introductory price of $139.99.
Specs
- Material: Wood & PVC
- Fitted Instrument: Mandola F
- Package Dimensions: 76x35x13cm (30x14x5.2in)
- Shipping Weight:5.3kg (11.7lb)
- Net Weight: 3.8kg (8.4lb)
- Accessories: keys, pads
- 2 latches and 2 hinges. One of the latch comes with a key
- Soft PVC leather covered handle offers comfortable carrying
- Corners Protection: thick PVC leather strips and metal covering the 4 corners
- Large accessory compartment build-in with 2 separated rooms for storage
The interior of the case has a deep plush lining for added cushioning. It also includes a large accessory compartment with 2 separated rooms for storing additional items. The case includes foam blocks on the upper lid to secure the neck and the endtail of the mandola.
Additional Information