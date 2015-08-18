Crossrock Case Company Announces New F Style Mandola Wood Case

Specs

Material: Wood & PVC

Fitted Instrument: Mandola F

Package Dimensions: 76x35x13cm (30x14x5.2in)

Shipping Weight:5.3kg (11.7lb)

Net Weight: 3.8kg (8.4lb)

Accessories: keys, pads

2 latches and 2 hinges. One of the latch comes with a key

Soft PVC leather covered handle offers comfortable carrying

Corners Protection: thick PVC leather strips and metal covering the 4 corners

Large accessory compartment build-in with 2 separated rooms for storage

Additional Information

— Crossrock Case Company has announced the availability of their new F Style Mandola Wood Case designed with the Eastman MDA315 as a sample, but also crafted to accommodate mandolas of similar size, including the Gibson H5.Available in black, brown and tweed, the case retails at an introductory price of $139.99.The interior of the case has a deep plush lining for added cushioning. It also includes a large accessory compartment with 2 separated rooms for storing additional items. The case includes foam blocks on the upper lid to secure the neck and the endtail of the mandola.