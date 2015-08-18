New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo Bach Cello Suite #4 in Eb

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo Bach Cello Suite #3 BWV 1009, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.
This is the fourth in the series of recordings aimed at performing the entire work of Bach's Cello Suites on mandocello, a continuing project started during the heart of the pandemic.
Listen
From the recording, the "Prelude."
Track Listing
- Prelude
- Allemande
- Courante
- Sarabande
- Bourees I & II
- Gigue
Track Listing
Message