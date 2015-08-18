New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo Bach Cello Suite #4 in Eb

Listen

Track Listing

Prelude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Bourees I & II

Gigue

— Mike Marshall has announced the release of, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.This is the fourth in the series of recordings aimed at performing the entire work of Bach's Cello Suites on mandocello, a continuing project started during the heart of the pandemic.From the recording, the "Prelude."