New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Cello Suite #4 in Eb BWV 1010

    Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo Bach Cello Suite #4 in Eb

    WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo Bach Cello Suite #3 BWV 1009, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.

    This is the fourth in the series of recordings aimed at performing the entire work of Bach's Cello Suites on mandocello, a continuing project started during the heart of the pandemic.

    From the recording, the "Prelude."



    Track Listing

    • Prelude
    • Allemande
    • Courante
    • Sarabande
    • Bourees I & II
    • Gigue

    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Yesterday, 8:02am
      What a feat to play ANYTHING on the mandocello in Eb!
    1. DougC's Avatar
      DougC - Yesterday, 9:37am
      Ah, he's just playing that so the bass notes can really kick on that Monteleone.
    1. Jim Imhoff's Avatar
      Jim Imhoff - Yesterday, 10:16am
      The sustaining power of the low strings highlights the contrapuntal nature of the work: as the higher notes move around melodically, there is a clearly defined line in the bass. Amazing to do this with a pick! Sensitive artistry, not just "showing Bach can be played on the mandocello." Thank you Maestro Marshall for letting the world know about this wonderful instrument.
      And I love the hat.