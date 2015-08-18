New Music from Acoustic Disc - Dawg Works Volume 6

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 6.
This sixth volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 2006 and 2018, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include seven previously unissued tracks featuring David with his sextet, quintet, Dawg Trio and guitar virtuosos Tommy Emmanuel, Del McCoury Del McCoury, Martin Taylor and Frank Vignola.
All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording
listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format
The opening track, "The Purple Grotto."
Track Listing
- The Purple Grotto
- Bells of Camoglia*
- Horn Pipe Dream
- Newly Wedding
- Swango Thango*
- Slinky
- Hannah's Waltz*
- Del & Dawg
- G-Run Blues
- Farm & Fun Time*
- Dawg's Bounce*
- Port Townsend Blues
- Zorro's Last Ride
- Standing Rock*
- CGP & Dawg
- Blue Dawg*
- Spud Boy
- Old Timey Art
- Big Blue
- Dawg on a String
- Lobster Rolls
- Zaydeh's Waltz
- Funky Plunky
- Razzle Dazzle
*previously unissued
