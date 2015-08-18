New Music - Jonathan Bélanger, Sur le Boulevard

1909 - Wilfrid Beaudry (1888-1919)

Sur le Boulevard - Alice de Combes-Porcheron (1881-?)

Souvenir dÉgypte - Camillo dAlessio (1869-1944)

Avec Toi - Paul Lamoureux - (1870-1957)

Conversazione Gavotte - Joseph Vézina (1849-1924)

Danse des Pantins - Joseph-Isidore Paquet (1883-1974)

Romance en Fa - Joseph St-John (1876-1914)

Juliette Polka - Auguste Charbonnier (1859-1920)

Marche Funèbre - Giuseppe Agostini (1890-1971)

La Mia Piccola Sara - Giuseppe Agostini (1890-1971)

About the Artist

— Jonathan Bélanger has announced a September 7 release for his new recordingOn the project, Bélanger has teamed up with talented classical guitarist and co-producer Denis Ferland from Montreal. All the arrangements are original and the duo introduces us to a lively and elegant musical style.The mandolin is an instrument that enjoyed tremendous popularity in Canada from 1880 onwards. Its style left an undeniable mark on the minds of composers, creating melodies that continue to resonate in our music today. Re-imagined from compositions published in Canadian newspapers and popularized in the parlors of the Belle Époque,is an album offering a unique perspective on the brilliant music of this society enamored with innovations.From the recording, the track "Sur le Boulevard."Born in Quebec, Canada in 1975, Jonathan Bélanger has been devoting himself to his art for 25 years. He studied guitar and mandolin at the Cégep de St-Laurent in Montreal and has taken part in a number of local musical groups and events. Curious to deepen his instrument's technique, he perfected his classical mandolin style in France with Florentino Calvo in 2010 and 2013. He also obtained a diploma in film music composition from UQAM in 2013. With a desire to undertake and share his passion, he founded Mando Montréal in 2014; an innovative company dedicated to the world of mandolin that enables him to share and showcase his knowledge, both locally and internationally. In 2016, he created the Orchestre Mando by "jazzing up" the sound of his mandolin in the New York mandolin festival, and finally embarked on a real career as a solo mandolinist in 2022 with the release of his first EP: