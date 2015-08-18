New Music - Appalachian Mandolin Trio: Blast Off...

The Appalachian Mandolin Trio has announced an August 21 release of their first original album, Blast Off... On the recording, the Trio, along with 10-year old, Owen Parker, play all original instrumentals.
This project features all "new acoustic" originals. It is a dense representaion of the trio's love for the mandolin and a tribute to their diverse styles and sounds. The debut original album was recorded in a studio setting in Asheville, NC. Nicholas Dauphinais, Robert Thornhill, and Ben Parker make up the original trio, this time with Ben Parker's son, Owen. It is available on all media platforms.
This album follows their other two albums: Let's Swaaaaaaang! (a swing tribute) and Live in Blowing Rock (a tribute to blue note jazz music).
Mandolins used on the recording include a Kimble A, Dearstone F-5, Ellis F5 Reserve, Derrington Gibson Master Model (formally owned by Hershel Sizemore), Northfield Octave and Duff Mandola. Artwork by ToastyTuna (aka Kaleb Duggan).
Listen
From the recording, the track "Galactic Tide."
Track Listing
- Galactic Tide
- Rocha Soprando
- Dance on the Common
- Red Table Jig
- Bill Chasing Tennis Balls
- Gracies' Jam
- Seventh Tune
About the Trio
Nick Dauphinais - Academy for the Arts Teacher in Asheville, performed and recorded with the Larry Stephenson Band; Jim Lauderdale; Bobby Hicks, Roland White and the Mountain Faith Band.
Robert Thornhill - High School Teacher in Raleigh, NC, performed and recorded with Hank, Pattie and the Current; Counter Clockwise String Band and other North Carolina based bands.
Ben Parker - Head Orthopedic Surgeon for Appalachian State University in Boone, NC has performed and recorded with The Dawgful Dead; Hank, Pattie, and the Current; The Reckless Brothers; The Delta Natural and Run of the Mill.
Additional Information