New Music - Appalachian Mandolin Trio: Blast Off...

Track Listing

Galactic Tide

Rocha Soprando

Dance on the Common

Red Table Jig

Bill Chasing Tennis Balls

Gracies' Jam

Seventh Tune

About the Trio

Additional Information

The Appalachian Mandolin Trio has announced an August 21 release of their first original album,On the recording, the Trio, along with 10-year old, Owen Parker, play all original instrumentals.This project features all "new acoustic" originals. It is a dense representaion of the trio's love for the mandolin and a tribute to their diverse styles and sounds. The debut original album was recorded in a studio setting in Asheville, NC. Nicholas Dauphinais, Robert Thornhill, and Ben Parker make up the original trio, this time with Ben Parker's son, Owen. It is available on all media platforms.This album follows their other two albums:(a swing tribute) and(a tribute to blue note jazz music).Mandolins used on the recording include a Kimble A, Dearstone F-5, Ellis F5 Reserve, Derrington Gibson Master Model (formally owned by Hershel Sizemore), Northfield Octave and Duff Mandola. Artwork by ToastyTuna (aka Kaleb Duggan).From the recording, the track "Galactic Tide."Nick Dauphinais - Academy for the Arts Teacher in Asheville, performed and recorded with the Larry Stephenson Band; Jim Lauderdale; Bobby Hicks, Roland White and the Mountain Faith Band.Robert Thornhill - High School Teacher in Raleigh, NC, performed and recorded with Hank, Pattie and the Current; Counter Clockwise String Band and other North Carolina based bands.Ben Parker - Head Orthopedic Surgeon for Appalachian State University in Boone, NC has performed and recorded with The Dawgful Dead; Hank, Pattie, and the Current; The Reckless Brothers; The Delta Natural and Run of the Mill.