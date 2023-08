New Music from Avi Avital - Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Mandolins

Track Listing

Allegro

Largo - Larghetto - Adagio - Largo

Allegro

Additional Information

— Deutsche Grammophon has announced the release of Avi Avital's, Concerto in B Minor, RV 580 (Adapt. for 4 Mandolins, Strings and Continuo).Working with Il Giardino Armonico and conductor Giovanni Antonini, Avital has experimented with multitrack recording with dazzling results adapting a work by Vivaldi, originally for four solo violins, and recorded all four parts himself.