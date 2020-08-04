Fiddler's Green Music Shop Takes a New Location in Lockhart, Texas

Photo credit: Jay Baltierra
LOCKHART, TEX. — Fiddlers Green Music Shop has assumed a new location for their retail operation in Lockhart, Texas (population 14K+). In early 2020 just as the pandemic unfolded they were the subject of a feature article (Tales from the Pandemic: New Location and Owner for Fiddler's Green Music Shop) from August 4, 2020. The store is now ready to welcome customers into their new shop.
We spoke with owners Ben and Jenn Hodges about the new location. Ben told us, "As some may remember, we moved during the pandemic from our long time Austin location to a basement space in Lockhart, about a half hour south of Austin and where our family calls home. After three years we were presented with the opportunity to purchase a beautiful historic building in downtown Lockhart, directly across the street from the basement we were renting.
"Our good friends Janet and J.J. Grigar, who own the Lockhart screen printing and framing business 'Logos' approached us when they decided to sell their building. The Grigars are longtime residents and champions of Lockhart both in historical preservation and by being valuable members of our lovely small town community. They were committed to finding a small mom and pop business to be the new caretakers of this 1896 building and were extremely gracious during the process. We certainly could not have made this happen without their friendship and dedication and will forever be grateful to them.
"The new space is absolutely perfect for Fiddlers Green! We now have a large street level storefront and showroom complete with 15' windows that fill the space with beautiful natural light. We did some remodeling and uncovered the original 1896 hardwood floors, and now have much more room for backstock, shipping, lessons, and a full workshop on site. It took us about six weeks of hard work to get the renovations done, and now that we are open we will be turning our focus to updating our website with detailed photos of all of our new inventory. Online customers can expect a large amount of inventory to be added in the next couple of weeks.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support during this transition and we cant wait to visit with you in our new space!"
The new Fiddler's Green Music Shop is located at 108 N. Main Street, Lockhart, TX 78644.
(512) 452-3900.
