The Original Hippies, Homer & Jethro, a 1971 Interview

The Original Hippies, Homer & Jethro - Straight Talk About The Business of Being Funny

----------------



"A song isn't a success until it's been butchered by Homer & Jethro." — Hank Williams



----------------

------------------



"We are Homer & Jethro. We're not brothers. My brother is living."



------------------

A Few Mandolin Cafe Homer & Jethro Resources