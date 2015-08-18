2023 Southwest Mandolin Camp to be Held October 26-29 in Kingston, New Mexico

— Desert Nights Acoustic Music Camps has announced the details and faculty line-up for this year's Southwest Mandolin Camp held October 26-29 at the historic Black Range Lodge.About this year's edition Camp Director Steve Told us, "We welcome players of all levels from beginner to pro for a fun-filled learning experience to expand mandolin horizons."Topics and styles covered will include bluegrass, Celtic, old-time, cross-picking, swing and jazz. Classes are hands on including special demonstrations and lectures. Open evening jams, faculty performances and outstanding hospitality by the historic Black Range Lodge on the eastern border of the Gila Wilderness make the camp an exciting learning experience for mandolin enthusiasts of all levels."Nestled in the foothills of the Gila National Forest, the historic Black Range Lodge is a step into the old West with original brick construction dating to the 1880s when the Lodge housed miners and cavalry. Its massive stone walls and log-beamed ceilings were built during the 1930s. The Lodge offers easy access to its wild, natural beauty. A short walk in the clean air takes you along a creek, into the shade of tall Ponderosa pines.Centrally located in southwestern New Mexico, Kingston is an easy day trip to Spaceport America, Elephant Butte and Caballo Lakes, the hot springs of Truth or Consequences, White Sands, Las Cruces and old Mesilla.Historic Black Range Lodge