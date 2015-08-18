Gold Tone Announces New GM-10: Frypan Mandolin with Case

Specs

Buttons: Striped

Nut Width: 1 1/8"

Tuners: Nickel A Style

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Frets: 18

Inlay: Dots & Snowflake

Material: Mahogany

Truss Rod: Two way

Back & Sides: Solid Maple

Binding: Black ABS

Bridge: Rosewood

Finish: Gloss Poly

Hardware: Nickel

Tailpiece: GM-10 Tailpiece

Top: Solid Spruce

Scale Length: 13 3/4"

Weight: 1.8 lbs

Case: Included

String Gauge: .040w, .026w, .016, .011 (Doubled)

Tuning: GDAE

Additional Information

— Gold Tone Music Group has announced the availability of their new GM-10 Frypan Mandolin with case, retailing for $499.About the new model, Nick Gehlman of Gold Tone told us, "We are delighted to introduce the Frypan Mandolin! At Gold Tone, we're constantly looking for ways to mix contemporary playing styles with traditional instruments. Now, we're bringing back the iconic design of the Army/Navy mandolin of the 1920s. Rather than sticking to the 'military contract' style of the original instrument, we've chosen high grade curly maple for the backs and sides and tight-grained Sitka spruce for the tops. The rosewood fingerboard sports the traditional mix of snowflake and dot inlays, and the open-geared tuners and scallop-style tailpiece perfectly complete the homage to the original version. Priced affordably at $499.99 with a hardshell case, this is the perfect mandolin for your traditional band, for beginners or just campfire picking!"