Isaac Eicher's Mexico Mandolin Retreat Set for February 21-25, 2024

— Isaac Eicher's First Annual Mexico Mandolin Retreat has been announced for February 21-25, 2024. Possibly the first of its kind to be held in Latin America, it will take place at the stunning La Gloria de Los Ángeles lakeside vacation lodge in the state of Michoacán in western Mexico at the foot of the mountains outside of the town of Pátzcuaro with gorgeous views of Lake Pátzcuaro.About the workshop, Eicher told us, "In addition to playing mandolin, I have spent the past 14 years learning Spanish. I have been dreaming about a retreat that combines my love of music, language, food and culture into one event and this retreat is the culimination of that dream!"Joining me as a guest instructor will be my good friend, Forrest O'Connor. During the retreat I will teach a variety of music styles including jazz, gypsy jazz, Caribbean and Brazilian music, and Forrest will cover bluegrass, pop, and songwriting. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to learn some Spanish! My wife, native Colombian Marcela Pinilla, will be joining us and offering Spanish language classes."We will be learning about music, language and culture, all while eating amazing Mexican food and sipping on mezcal in one of the most beautiful natural settings I have been to: Lake Pátzcuaro in Michoacán, México. It's a picturesque lake in between volcanic mountains where the monarch butterflies migrate each year."NOTE: All students are responsible for their own airfare and getting to Morelia, the capital of Michoacán. The workshop will have two shuttles on arrival day to pick attendes up and get them to the lodge, which is about an hour and a half drive. Sometimes there are flights from Dallas to Morelia, but on some trips it works out to go through Mexico City and then a short flight over to Morelia. It's also possible to take a three our bus-ride from Mexico City to Morelia.The lodge has plenty of beds, although in order to accommodate a group our size it will be a shared room situation, with bedrooms capable of sleeping anywhere from 3-6 people. You can see in the photos examples of the bedrooms, dining hall, and communal spaces, with many outdoor courtyard and patio areas visible on the lodge Facebook page linked below.Apart from the time spent at the lodge, students will take several trips into town and around the lake. Down the road is the pueblo mágico or "magical town" of Tzintzúntzan with pre-colonial archeological sites and Spanish colonial architecture. The larger town in the area is Pátzcuaro where the class with attend a special concert one night.A visit to a local mezcal distillery on the other side of the lake and tour of their operation is also planned, as well as tastings of some of their products. There will be opportunities for everyone to shop for artisanal crafts and keepsakes in the area.