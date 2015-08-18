Nashville Based Guitar and Bass String Manufacturer Stringjoy Enters Mandolin String Market

— Stringjoy, makers of acoustic and electric guitar and electric bass strings based in Nashville since 2014 have announced their entry into the mandolin market with the launch of seven inaugural sets.About the launch, Stringjoy President Scott Marquart told us, "Offering a line of mandolin strings was the #1 request we received from dealers at the NAMM SHow. We listened and have been hard at work on making it a reality ever since."Stringjoy Mandolin Strings will be available in phosphor bronze Naturals (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41), coated phosphor Foxwoods (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41) and 80/20 bronze Brights (10-34) lines starting Thursday, July 27 and are accepting dealer orders starting today.NOTE: links to the mandolin string pages will be made available to the public this coming Thursday, July 27.