New Music - Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd Phillips: Live November 30, 2001

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Old Gray Coat

Dysentary Stomp

Scotch And Swing

Swing 51

Manzanita

In The Pines

Fish Scale

Devlin

Big Monk

We Three

Old Dangerfield

Wayfaring Stranger

Key Signator

Ride The Wild Turkey

Additional Information

Mike Marshall has announced the release of a new recording featuring Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd Phillips: Live November 30th 2001, the band taking the moniker Ook'n'm.About the group and the recording, Marshall told us, "'My first experience visiting the Bay Area in1978 and playing with these cats was like a dream. The most swinging groove you could imagine emanating from Tony Rice's guitar as he responded with power and elegance to everything we threw at him. Todd Phillips anchoring the ship while swaying like the tipsy man in the box car, Darol Anger sailed over top referencing all the melodies we had all grown up with. Thanks to recording engineer Dave Sinko for capturing this live recording so cleanly and clearly. It is a pretty nice representation of what we were trying to do, stretching ourselves musically and pushing the envelope of acoustic music while holding on dearly to our musical roots."From the recording, the opening track, "Old Gray Coat."