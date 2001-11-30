New Music - Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd Phillips: Live November 30, 2001

Mike Marshall has announced the release of a new recording featuring Darol Anger, Mike Marshall, Tony Rice, Todd Phillips: Live November 30th 2001, the band taking the moniker Ook'n'm.
About the group and the recording, Marshall told us, "'My first experience visiting the Bay Area in
1978 and playing with these cats was like a dream. The most swinging groove you could imagine emanating from Tony Rice's guitar as he responded with power and elegance to everything we threw at him. Todd Phillips anchoring the ship while swaying like the tipsy man in the box car, Darol Anger sailed over top referencing all the melodies we had all grown up with. Thanks to recording engineer Dave Sinko for capturing this live recording so cleanly and clearly. It is a pretty nice representation of what we were trying to do, stretching ourselves musically and pushing the envelope of acoustic music while holding on dearly to our musical roots."
Listen
From the recording, the opening track, "Old Gray Coat."
Track Listing
- Old Gray Coat
- Dysentary Stomp
- Scotch And Swing
- Swing 51
- Manzanita
- In The Pines
- Fish Scale
- Devlin
- Big Monk
- We Three
- Old Dangerfield
- Wayfaring Stranger
- Key Signator
- Ride The Wild Turkey
