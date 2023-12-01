Isaac Eicher Zoom Jazz Mandolin Workshop to Feature Paul Glasse

— Isaac Eicher has announced a July 22 Zoom Mandolin Workshop he will lead with special guest jazz mandolin legend Paul Glasse focusing on the blues.Among the topics to be covered are traditional blues, jazz blues, scales and chords, techniques for a bluesy sound, harmonic substitutions, and more.Isaac will lead the first half, then Paul will join and teach his approach to the blues. The workshop will be recorded so participants can watch/rewatch later.The class is 3 hours, priced at $45, and participants get the PDF handout and Zoom link upon registering.