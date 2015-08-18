New Music from Acoustic Disc - Slapback, Josh Pinkham and Jerry Thommason

Track Listing

Cold Frosty Morn

Bluesette

Limerock

Ain't Misbehavin'

Angeline the Baker

Joshin'

Dinah

Sally Goodin'

Sweet Georgia Brown

I Might as Well

Albuquerque Turkey

Slipped Disc

Leather Britches

Minor Swing

Angeline the Baker (alternate take)

Slapback (alternate take)

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the digital release of, recorded in Dawg Studios in 2007.Deluxe Edition is an expanded version of the multi-generational musical portrait of contemporary mandolin virtuoso Josh Pinkham and his grandfather, tenor guitar expert Jerry Thomasson. Descendants of the great Texas fiddle champion, Benny Thomasson, Josh (great-grandson) and Jerry (son) romp through vibrant renditions of traditional swing, fiddle and modern jazz gems plus three Pinkham originals.From the recording, "Limerock."Bonus tracks (previously unissued)