New Music from Acoustic Disc - Slapback, Josh Pinkham and Jerry Thommason

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the digital release of Slapback, recorded in Dawg Studios in 2007.
Slapback Deluxe Edition is an expanded version of the multi-generational musical portrait of contemporary mandolin virtuoso Josh Pinkham and his grandfather, tenor guitar expert Jerry Thomasson. Descendants of the great Texas fiddle champion, Benny Thomasson, Josh (great-grandson) and Jerry (son) romp through vibrant renditions of traditional swing, fiddle and modern jazz gems plus three Pinkham originals.
Listen
From the recording, "Limerock."
Track Listing
- Cold Frosty Morn
- Bluesette
- Limerock
- Ain't Misbehavin'
- Angeline the Baker
- Joshin'
- Dinah
- Sally Goodin'
- Sweet Georgia Brown
- I Might as Well
- Albuquerque Turkey
- Slipped Disc
Bonus tracks (previously unissued)
- Leather Britches
- Minor Swing
- Angeline the Baker (alternate take)
- Slapback (alternate take)
Additional Information