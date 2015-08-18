Northfield Announces New A5 Oval Hole Model

MARSHALL, MICH. — Northfield Mandolins has announced the availability of their new A5 Special oval hole model. The new model has a handful of unique features that set it apart from Northfield's Standard Series, including a master grade Italian spruce top, premium maple back, sides, and neck, spirit varnish finish, and Nugget tailpiece.
Spec List
- Top: Italian Alpine spruce
- Back / Neck / Sides: Highly Figured Maple
- Bridge / Fingerboard: Ebony
- Tuners: Gotoh
- Tailpiece: Nugget® designed by Mike Kemnitzer (Nickel Plated)
- Binding: Single-Ply Tortoise Celluloid, Top and Back-Bound
- Pickguard: Tortoise Celluloid
- Nut Width: 1-1/8" (28mm)
- Fingerboard Radius: 5.7" (145mm) at nut, 7.7" (196mm) at 20th fret
- Finish: Spirit varnish
- Color: Two different bursts, amber, Icelandic brown
- Strings: Northfield Medium Phosphor Bronze
- Case: Slate Grey Airloom "Recurve"
- Price: $3,995
The first A5 Oval Hole Model was just released this week, appearing in retail at The Mandolin Store, with The Music Emporium anticipating adding one to their inventory as early as today or tomorrow.
Additional Information