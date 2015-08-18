Northfield Announces New A5 Oval Hole Model

Spec List

Top: Italian Alpine spruce

Back / Neck / Sides: Highly Figured Maple

Bridge / Fingerboard: Ebony

Tuners: Gotoh

Tailpiece: Nugget® designed by Mike Kemnitzer (Nickel Plated)

Binding: Single-Ply Tortoise Celluloid, Top and Back-Bound

Pickguard: Tortoise Celluloid

Nut Width: 1-1/8" (28mm)

Fingerboard Radius: 5.7" (145mm) at nut, 7.7" (196mm) at 20th fret

Finish: Spirit varnish

Color: Two different bursts, amber, Icelandic brown

Strings: Northfield Medium Phosphor Bronze

Case: Slate Grey Airloom "Recurve"

Price: $3,995

Additional Information

— Northfield Mandolins has announced the availability of their new A5 Special oval hole model. The new model has a handful of unique features that set it apart from Northfield's Standard Series, including a master grade Italian spruce top, premium maple back, sides, and neck, spirit varnish finish, and Nugget tailpiece.The first A5 Oval Hole Model was just released this week, appearing in retail at The Mandolin Store, with The Music Emporium anticipating adding one to their inventory as early as today or tomorrow.