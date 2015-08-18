New Music - David Grisman's New Smokey Grass Boys

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Katy Hill

Monroe's Hornpipe

Big Mon

Fisher's Hornpipe

Shenandoah Breakdown

Blackberry Blossom

Durham's Bull

Wheel Hoss

New Camptown Races

Stoney Creek

Ralph's Banjo Special

Lonesome Fiddle Blues

Eighth of January

Raw Hide

Big Mon take 2

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the digital release ofAbout the recordings, Grisman states in the liner notes, "These recordings recently surfaced in a box marked simply, a name similar to the one I came up with for a short-lived bluegrass band formed in Berkeley, 1966 with Herb Pedersen, Rick Shubb and Jil Haber."Upon listening, I was amazed to discover a treasure trove of bluegrass instrumentals played by 4/5 of my newly-formed quintet (Tony Rice, Darol Anger, Todd Phillips, myself) and a fine banjo player named Robert Bowden."I'm happy now to share this vibrant music, made nearly 50 years ago and now rescuedfrom it's place on the shelf in Dawg Studios. Who knows? Maybe we'll find more!From the recording, the track "New Camptown Races."