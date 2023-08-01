Artistworks Bluegrass Celebrating 12 Years Since Launch with Giveaway of a Free Hour Lesson

Mike Marshall

Sierra Hull

Bryan Sutton

Tony Trischka

Noam Pikelny

Chris Eldridge

Brittany Haas

Tyler Grant

Darol Anger

Michael Daves

Andy Hall

Missy Raines

Mike Block

Additional Information

— Artistworks is marking 12 years since the launch of their first bluegrass course by offering one lucky winner the opportunity to connect directly with the ArtistWorks bluegrass instructor of their choice for a free 60-minute, virtual live lesson.This is your chance to get personal guidance from one of your favorite Artistworks instructors including:Sign up for the chance to win this free 60-minute virtual live lesson with a bluegrass master: