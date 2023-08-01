  • Artistworks Bluegrass Celebrating 12 Years Since Launch with Giveaway of a Free Hour Lesson

    Artistworks Celebrating 12 Years Since Launch with Giveaway of a Free Hour Lesson

    NAPA, CALIF. — Artistworks is marking 12 years since the launch of their first bluegrass course by offering one lucky winner the opportunity to connect directly with the ArtistWorks bluegrass instructor of their choice for a free 60-minute, virtual live lesson.

    This is your chance to get personal guidance from one of your favorite Artistworks instructors including:

    • Mike Marshall
    • Sierra Hull
    • Bryan Sutton
    • Tony Trischka
    • Noam Pikelny
    • Chris Eldridge
    • Brittany Haas
    • Tyler Grant
    • Darol Anger
    • Michael Daves
    • Andy Hall
    • Missy Raines
    • Mike Block

    Sign up for the chance to win this free 60-minute virtual live lesson with a bluegrass master:



