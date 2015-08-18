Common Ground's Mandolins on the Hill Registration Opens

Mandolins on the Hill Individual Tracks

Beginning Mandolin with Tim Porter

Bluegrass Mandolin with Tom Mindte (Week 1)

Bluegrass Mandolin with Tom Mindte (Week 2)

Bluegrass & Old-Time Masters with:

Barry Mitterhoff Tom Mindte Bryan McDowell John Haywood Harry Orlove Randy Barrett

More Blues Mandolin with Christopher James

Blues Mandolin with Christopher James

Celtic Tunes with Bill Troxler

Chord Basics and Beyond with Wayne Fugate

European Mandolin and Guitar Ensemble with Paul Oorts

Irish Tenor Banjo with Brian Connolly

Just Enough Music Theory

Klezmer Music with Barry Mitterhoff

Unpacking Duke Ellington & Jazz Mandolin with Tim Porter

Modern Mandolin with Wayne Fugate

Practice Lab with Wayne Fugate

Scales Bootcamp with Wayne Fugate

Simple Basics of Music with Harry Orlove

Understanding the Fretboard with Chris James (Week 1)

Understanding the Fretboard with Chris James (Week 2)

Additional Information

— Common Ground on the Hill has opened registration for Mandolins on the Hill, two weeks of classes, jams, concerts and festivals, located virtually and in-person on the beautiful campus of McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. Weeks 1 (June 26-30) is virtual; Week 2 (July 2-7) is in-person.The mandolin performers and teaching staff are top-drawer, including Barry Mitterhoff, Tom Mindte, Wayne Fugate, Christopher James, Paul Oorts and Tim Porter.A host of other instrumental, singing, songwriting, dance and studio art classes are offered by a teaching staff of over 100 instructors.Mandolins on the Hill offers a wide range of mandolin classes including Beginning, European, Bluegrass, Old-time, Celtic, Irish, Bluegrass & Old-Time Masters, Klezmer, Blues, Jazz, Modern, Chords & Scales and Practice Lab. Late afternoon band/jam classes abound and evenings are filled with concerts and informal gatherings.Check the Mandolins on the Hill web site for which weeks these tracks run.Mandolins on the Hill is nestled within the overarching Traditions Weeks offering a broad spectrum of traditional music and arts classes, open to all registrants. The events run in two separate weeks beginning June 26 and culminating on July 8 with the Deer Creek Fiddlers' Convention and the Common Ground on the Hill Roots Music & Arts Festival. Eastman Mandolins and Guitars and Gold Tone Banjos are awarded to festival contestants.Attendees have the option to live on-campus or commute. Curbside service is offered for students flying into BWI airport. Common Ground on the Hill, a Maryland Folklife Center, is now in its 29th year of offering instruction in the traditional arts.Mandolins on the Hill participants may choose to take classes within a single week OR across weeks, with up to 5 class periods available within a single week. Tuition begins at $117 per workshop. Workshops span 5 days, with each daily class period running 75 minutes. Evening events include concerts, lectures, and jams. Traditions Week 2 housing includes suite-style dorms and 3 meals a day at the McDaniel College cafeteria. Room & board is $465 for the week.