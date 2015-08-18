New Music from Acoustic Disc - We Love Django!

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of We Love Django! in download format only.
This unique celebration of the music of Django Reinhardt features 16 of his original compositions interpreted by a variety of stellar artists including his partner Stephane Grappelli, his rival and friend, Oscar Alemán and his contemporary, Svend Asmussen. Also featured are performances by Jethro Burns and Tiny Moore, David Grisman, Tony Rice, John Jorgensen, Frank Vignola, Stephane Wrembel, Denny Zeitlin and others.
This collection was produced by David Grisman and gleaned from his personal archives and the Acoustic Disc catalog. It includes five previously unissued tracks and was mastered in the sonically superior Hi-Definition format. As David says in his notes, "Django Reinhardt's astonishing musicianship always hits the mark, technically and emotionally, and continues to inspire generation after generation of players and listeners. We Love Django!"
Listen
From the recording, "Minor Swing" featuring Stephane Grappelli and David Grisman and the David Grisman Quintet.
Track Listing
- Django (prologue) - Don Stiernberg
- Swing '48 - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman
- Daphne - Oscar Alemán
- Bolero de Django - David Grisman Quintet*
- Swing '39 - Jethro Burns and Tiny Moore
- Tears - Frank Vignola
- Blue Drag - Eric Bogart and Stringology*
- Anouman - David Grisman and Denny Zeitlin
- At the Jimmy's Bar - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman
- Improvisation No. 1 - John Jorgensen
- Oriental Shuffle - Pete Toyne Trio*
- Swing Mineur - Svend Asmussen with David Grisman Quartet
- Minor Swing - Stephane Grappelli and David Grisman
- Douce Ambience - Eric Bogart and Stringology*
- Nuages - David Grisman Quintet
- Swing '42 - Martin Taylor and David Grisman
- Mabel - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman
- Manoir de Mes Reves - Stephane Grappelli with the Diz Disley Trio
- Django (epilogue) - Don Stiernberg
* previously unissued
