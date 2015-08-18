New Music from Acoustic Disc - We Love Django!

Track Listing

Django (prologue) - Don Stiernberg

Swing '48 - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman

Daphne - Oscar Alemán

Bolero de Django - David Grisman Quintet*

Swing '39 - Jethro Burns and Tiny Moore

Tears - Frank Vignola

Blue Drag - Eric Bogart and Stringology*

Anouman - David Grisman and Denny Zeitlin

At the Jimmy's Bar - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman

Improvisation No. 1 - John Jorgensen

Oriental Shuffle - Pete Toyne Trio*

Swing Mineur - Svend Asmussen with David Grisman Quartet

Minor Swing - Stephane Grappelli and David Grisman

Douce Ambience - Eric Bogart and Stringology*

Nuages - David Grisman Quintet

Swing '42 - Martin Taylor and David Grisman

Mabel - Stephane Wrembel Trio with David Grisman

Manoir de Mes Reves - Stephane Grappelli with the Diz Disley Trio

Django (epilogue) - Don Stiernberg

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format only.This unique celebration of the music of Django Reinhardt features 16 of his original compositions interpreted by a variety of stellar artists including his partner Stephane Grappelli, his rival and friend, Oscar Alemán and his contemporary, Svend Asmussen. Also featured are performances by Jethro Burns and Tiny Moore, David Grisman, Tony Rice, John Jorgensen, Frank Vignola, Stephane Wrembel, Denny Zeitlin and others.This collection was produced by David Grisman and gleaned from his personal archives and the Acoustic Disc catalog. It includes five previously unissued tracks and was mastered in the sonically superior Hi-Definition format. As David says in his notes, "Django Reinhardt's astonishing musicianship always hits the mark, technically and emotionally, and continues to inspire generation after generation of players and listeners. We Love Django!"From the recording, "Minor Swing" featuring Stephane Grappelli and David Grisman and the David Grisman Quintet.* previously unissued