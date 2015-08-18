New Music from Bryce Rabideau - Meanwhile

Track Listing

Upon Awakening

Where Do We Stand?

Yesterday I Felt Okay

All Along

Stars at Roper Hollow

Forgotten Green

Interloper

Motorway

A Thousand Years From Now

Thanks for Coming

The Musicians

Bryce Rabideau: mandolin, vocals

John Bagnato: steel string guitar, nylon string guitar

Jason Rafalak: upright bass

Lucy Clabby: vocals, tracks 4 and 8

Margot Jezerc: vocals, tracks 4 and 8

Shane McLaughlin: vocals, tracks 4 and 8

Additional Information

— Bryce Rabideau has announced a May 19 release on Misra Records for his new album of original material entitled, available for pre-order on Bandcamp.About his new release Rabideau told us, "is a ten song exploration of the relationship between two titans of American improvised music: jazz and bluegrass. The mandolin-led trio compositions draw from an eclectic array of sources ranging from Wayne Shorter to Bela Fleck, 80s fusion to contemporary chamber folk, urban cityscapes to pastoral countrysides."Accompanied by John Bagnato on acoustic guitar and Jason Rafalak on upright bass, Rabideau uses each track as an opportunity to weave an intricate narrative between three disparate characters. The result is a cohesive suite that elevates the instruments out of their occasional role in modern American folk as auxiliary time-keepers and delightfully rails against a listener's expectations at every turn.From the recording, the track "Where Do We Stand."