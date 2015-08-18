Tom Isenhour to Present The Mandolins Of Bill Monroe at 8th Annual Alan Bibey Camp

Registration and Information

Camp registration is $425

Students pay for rooms at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach separately

State-of-the-art Mandolin, Guitar & Bass instruction

Camp book with all info and music covered in classes

Opportunity to video

Additional Information

— The 8th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp, including Guitar & Bass tracks to be held September 20-22, 2023 has just announced a special addition to this year's edition.Noted Gibson and Lloyd Loar mandolin historian Tom Isenhour will be on hand to make a special presentation entitled "The Mandolins Of Bill Monroe." Monroe had nine main mandolins he used for recording and stage over his career. He owned four other significant mandolins and used ten other mandolins for one-off performances or recordings.Isenhour will present the history of these mandolins and bring examples of the nine main mandolins and five of the others for a hands-on description and sound demonstration. Students will be able to play each of the instruments at the conclusion of the presentation.Camp found Alan Bibey told us, "This is gonna be epic, a great way to celebrate the century mark of Bill Monroe's July 9, 1923 holy grail mandolin! A huge thank Tom, and I can tell you that everyone involved in the camp is excited to witness this one-of-a-kind presentation.