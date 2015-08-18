Plans for 8th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp Announced

Camp registration is $425

Students pay for rooms at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach separately

State-of-the-art Mandolin, Guitar & Bass instruction

Camp book with all info and music covered in classes

Opportunity to video

— The 8th Annual Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp, including Guitar & Bass tracks, will be held September 20-22, 2023.Joining Alan on the mandolin faculty will be Frank Solivan, Don Stiernberg and Ralph McGee. Wyatt Rice will instruct for guitar and Zak McLamb for bass.The festivities begin September 20, Wednesday evening, at 7:00 p.m. with a Meet and Greet in the Oasis Ball room and a catered meal from the hotel restaurant. There will be classes all day on Thursday as well as the Camp Concert featuring students, instructors, and all-star staff band Thursday night. Friday will be another full day of classes and concert as well as plenty of jamming afterward.Jam sessions for all levels are held every evening with a designated instructor, and one-on-one time with instructors is available. All levels are welcome. Registration will be limited so sign up now to secure your spot.This year we will be officially starting the Alan Neiderland Memorial Scholarship. This will be continued every year. Alan was a regular at camp every year as well as a regular on Mandolin Cafe. All who knew Alan were aware of his love for the mandolin and how he thrived on helping other players with learning materials, recordings and picks as well as many other things.