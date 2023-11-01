New from Mel Bay Publishing, Inc. - The Mandocello, by Mark E. Freemantle

Contents

Section 1 Introduction - The Basics

Types of Mandocellos

Holding the Mandocello

The Left Hand

Choosing and Holding the Pick

The Right Arm, Wrist and Hand

Tuning the Mandocello

Tuning with an Electronic Tuner

The Tuning Process

Tuning by Utilizing the Fretboard

Tuning Harmonics

Picking the Open Strings

Introduction to the Bass Clef

Drop-and-Stop Exercise

Open-String Exercise

The Notes of the Bass Clef

Proper Fingering of Notes

Bass Clef with Tablature

The Bass Clef - Combining Notes

Random-Note Exercise

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

London Bridge

Hava Nagila

Relationship of the Fretboard to the Bass Clef

Identifying the Notes of the C Major Scale on the Fretboard

C Scale Study and Pinky Exercise

C Scale 2 Octaves

Pinky Exercise

Learning Proper Fingerings with Scale Exercises

Four Scale Exercises

Introducing the Half Note

Ode to Joy (Simplified)

The Eighth Note

Eighth-Note Etude

Common Nursery Rhyme

Cripple Creek

The Dotted Quarter Note

Ode to Joy

The Upstroke and Alternate Picking

Alternate Picking Etude

Alternate Picking Eighth Note

Alternate Picking Applied to a Common French Tune

Old MacDonald

Alternate Picking - Musette

Alternate Picking Etude - 16th Notes

Bickford's Left-Hand Technique

Preparation for Playing a New Tune

Studies in Waltz Time

Etudes and Waltzes in 3/4 Time Signature

Chopin Waltz

German Dance Waltz

Introducing the Key of G Major with One Shar

G Scale - Two Octaves

Tunes in the Key of G

Aura Le

Go Tell Aunt Rhody

Nation's Anthem

Tremolo

Tremolo Preparatory Exercise

Tremolo Etude

Tremolo and Musical Phrasing

How Can I Leave Thee

Bickford's Andante, in C

Slurs and Phrase

Wondrous Love

Beautiful Dreamer

Introducing the Key of F with One Flat

F Scale Exercise

F Scale Exercise

Tunes in the Key of F or D Minor

Barbara Alle

Gavotte - in D Minor

Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus

Section 2 Tunes, Techniques and Theory

Accidentals and Enharmonic Notes

Bickford's Recreation in F - Including Accidentals

Recreation in F

Greensleeves

"Tagging" Music for Convenience

Alternate Picking - Crossing Strings

Frère Jacques - Redux

Recreation in G

Simple Gifts

Bach's First Cello Suite No 1 in G Major

Introducing the Key of Bf Major

Tunes in the Key of Bf Major

Greenville

Au Claire de la Lune

Annie Lisle

Hope Waltz

Hornpipe in Bf Major

Introducing the Key of D Major with Two Sharps

Bickford "Exercise in D"

Analysis of "Exercise in D"

Tunes in the Key of D or B Mino

Scarborough Fair

Rondeau - by Mouret

Musette in D Major

Allegro Maestoso - Handel: Water Music

Marching in Time

Radetzky March

Roadmaps in Music

El Capitan

Chromatic Study

Fieldston March

Shifting and Stretching - Playing in Higher Positions

Stretch and Shift Etude

Zacatecas March

Triplets

Triplet Etude

The Old Monaghan Twig

Carolan's Welcome

Introducing the Key of A Major with Three Sharps8

When to Play Open Strings

Tunes in the Key of A and Fs Minor

Carolan's Welcome - Redux

Tzur Chassidi

Reconsidering the Tremolo

Left-Hand Finger Extensions

Duet Studies

Bourrée Due

Bickford's "Duet in G"

Work It Out (Shuffle) - Duet

Double-Stops - Providing Your Own Accompaniment

Oh Shenandoah

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Section 3 Becoming an Advanced Mandocellist

Learning New Tunes

Two and Three-Octave Scales

Tenor Clef

Chords

Chord Theory as Applied to the Mandocello

Sight-Reading Sessions

Additional Information

— Mel Bay Publications, Inc. has announced the availability of, by Mark E. Freemantle. Available in eBook format now, the print version is expected soon.With decades of experience on the mandocello and even more on the mandolin and guitar, the author presents a comprehensive and progressive approach to learning to play this versatile instrument.Written entirely in bass clef—the logical clef for an instrument with the same low-to-high CGDA tuning as an orchestral cello—the book starts with basic technique and music theory and ultimately brings the reader to an intermediate to advanced plateau. Whether you come to the mandocello as your first fretted instrument or transition from mandolin or guitar, this method will facilitate your progress as a literate musician.The method includes mandocello etudes by pioneering multi-instrumentalist Myron Bickford (18761960), popular folk melodies, a pair of duets, and a few mandocello parts from mandolin orchestra arrangements. Fretboard diagrams and standard notation introduce scales, chords, position playing, and shifting/stretching concepts as each new key signature engenders new challenges. From basic down and upstrokes to tremolo, great attention is paid to mandocello picking technique, sight reading and overall musicianship.Most tunes in this book are written as solos. Along with its online play-along audio tracks, the variety of teaching repertoire in this new method will guide you step by step in mastering the mandocello in several musical genres. Then, as a skilled mandocellist who reads the bass clef, you will be welcome as an optional low voice in any musical ensemble. Includes access to online audio.