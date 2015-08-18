David Surette Mandolin Festival - May 6-7, Concord, New Hampshire

Schedule

Friday, May 5 - David Surette Mandolin Festival Concert, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 - Workshops/James at the Concord Community Music School

Saturday, May 6 - David Surette Mandolin Festival Concert, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7  Workshops 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Additional Information

— The David Surette Mandolin Festival will be held this year May 6-7 in celebration of the life of the late mandolinist and guitarist who passed away December, 2021. It his hoped the festival will continue annually from this point forward.As in past years there will be workshops on Saturday and Sunday for all levels on specific styles and skills, waltzes, how to play tasty back-up songs, and more. A set of group tunes will be sent out in advance for participants o work on to play together. A Saturday evening concert is included with the fee for the weekend.The festival feature performers and instructors include Marla Fibish, Skip Gorman, Keith Murphy and Steve Roy, with special guests Susie, Isa and Julianna Burke.Lodging for this year's festival is available at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Concord, New Hampshire (603-225-0303 or see link below), with a special festival rate of $183 per night, including fees, if registered by April 14.See festival web site for further details and location information.