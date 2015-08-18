Eastwood Announces Crowdfunded Airline H35 Batwing Electric Mandolin

Features

Body: Bound, Tone-Chambered Basswood

Neck: Maple, Bolt-on

Fingerboard: Bound Rosewood

Scale Length: 14" (351mm)

Width at the Nut: 1 1/8" (28.5mm)

Frets: 18 Full, 2 partial

Pickups: Single Mini-Humbucker

Controls: Volume, Tone

Bridge: Fully adjustable Tele-Style bridge

Hardware: Nickel/Chrome

Strings: Both Both E- .010 / A- .014 / D- .024 / G- .034

Average Weight: 5.0 lbs.

Additional Information

— Eastwood and Airline Guitars has announced the availability of their new H35 Batwing Electric Mandolin. In order to create the line the company is requesting 16 pre-order deposits of $100 (final retail price is $499) in order to begin manufacturing.As of the date of this news release, three of the 16 orders necessary had been acquired. A left-handed model will also be offered with eight pre-orders required in order to proceed with their manufacture.Eastwood's website provided insight into their creation:If you're familiar with our Airline Series, then you already know we're massive fans of Harmony and their guitars of the '50s and '60s. But perhaps one of their most unique and eye-catching models was no guitar at all: the H35 "Batwing" Mandolin!The Batwing maintains the elegance of a traditional F-Style mandolin, but trades the curves for a sharper and more distinctive look. Originals were designed as an archtop hollow body, but their massive neck block detracted from nearly all gains in that regard. Rather than match this detail, we're making a couple of key changes to our tribute Batwing to further cement it as a true player's electric mandolin.The Airline H35 Batwing will feature a flat-top, tone-chambered body for weight relief and added resonance. It will be equipped with a fixed hard-tail bridge with fully-adjustable saddles for each string pair, and a single humbucking pickup to make dialing in your ideal tone a breeze. Just plug in, and play!