— Havidol Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced FDA approval of ASsestra (predgestaglitazone) for the treatment of chronic stringed instrument purchasing, including MAS, GAS and BAS (mandolin, guitar, banjo acquisition syndromes).Working in part to ground your senses, decrease stress hormones, and activating the part of your brain in charge of saying no to impulsive purchases is all a part of the success of ASsestra's winning track record.Early adopters Brad and Jen Newton of Athens, Ohio (pictured above, real people, not actors, who appear in Havidol's national ad campaign) shared with us their experience with ASsestra (pronounced "uh-ses-truh"): "Our lives were out of control with new mandolins, guitars and banjos seemingly acquired on a weekly basis year-round," said Jen. "The illness was complicated by the fact we're both musicians, so it was a real double whammy. Our basement was overrun with instruments. We couldn't even access our washing machine and dryer there were so many so we were even purchasing new clothes when the old ones became too dirty to wear. Quite frankly, with mounting debt and the strain it put on our relationship, we can safely say ASsestra saved our home and marriage."ASsestra is available only by prescription. Call your doctor right away if you experience fever, muscle cramps or spasms, muscle pain or stiffness, unusual tiredness or weakness or the inability to successfully login to websites. These could be symptoms of a serious muscle problem called rhabdomyolysis, which can cause kidney problems.Do not take other medications while on ASsestra unless they have been discussed with your doctor. This includes prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter [OTC]) medicines and herbal or vitamin supplements.Stop taking ASsestra if you experience dizziness, upper right stomach pain, vomiting, chronic flatulence lasting more than 12 hours, yellow eyes or skin, chest tightness, cough, difficulty with swallowing, dizziness, fast heartbeat, fever, hives, itching, skin rash, muscle cramps, pain, stiffness, swelling, or weakness, puffiness or swelling of the eyelids or around the eyes, face, lips, or tongue, unusual tiredness or weakness, blistering, peeling, or loosening of the skin, chills, dark-colored urine, diarrhea, joint pain, large, hive-like swelling on the face, eyelids, lips, tongue, throat, hands, legs, feet, red skin lesions, irritated eyes, sore throat, sores, ulcers, or white spots in the mouth.