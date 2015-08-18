  • Chris Thile's Acoustic Music Camp to be held July 30 - August 3 in Glen Cove, New York

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Mar-21-2023 7:00am Views: 102
    0 Comments Comments
    Chris Thile's Acoustic Music Camp

    GLEN COVE, NY — The inaugural edition of Chris Thiles Acousticamp, four days for musicians and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and tastes (on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals) will be held at Glen Cove Mansion July 30 - August 3.

    Whether you are a master player, beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, Acousticamp programs will offer activities and workshops in a non-competitive environment designed to immerse you in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings selected for the camp.

    Attendees will enjoy exclusive, private performances by Chris, Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers and the camp's all-star Faculty.

    Acousticamp will begin at 3:00 p.m. July 30 and conclude after Breakfast August 3. A final and detailed schedule will be announced by the end of May, with many more activities than listed here already planned.

    Register by April 15 for 10% off. Use code GLENCOVE at checkout.

    Chris Thile's Welcome Announcement



    Faculty

    • Chris Thile
    • Chris Eldridge
    • Brittany Haas
    • Paul Kowert
    • Aoife ODonovan
    • Andrew Marlin
    • Madison Cunningham
    • Julian Lage
    • Noam Pikelny
    • Sara Watkins
    • Sean Watkins

    Camp Activities Include

    • Intimate breakout groups at all levels on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals
    • Daily Master Classes and more by Chris Thile
    • One-on-one mentor sessions with Camp Faculty
    • Camper open mics nightly
    • Signing session and photos with the artists
    • Daily coffee with one of Chris favorite baristas
    • Nightly cocktails with one of Chris' favorite bartenders
    • World class accommodations at the historic Mansion at Glen Cove
    • Acousticamp goody bag for all attendees

    Acousticcamp is organized and led by Dream Catcher Events.

    Additional Information


    Glen Cove Mansion

    Chris Thile's Acoustic Music Camp - July 30 - August 3 in Glen Cove, New York