Chris Thile's Acoustic Music Camp to be held July 30 - August 3 in Glen Cove, New York

Chris Thile

Chris Eldridge

Brittany Haas

Paul Kowert

Aoife O’Donovan

Andrew Marlin

Madison Cunningham

Julian Lage

Noam Pikelny

Sara Watkins

Sean Watkins

Intimate breakout groups at all levels on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals

Daily Master Classes and more by Chris Thile

One-on-one mentor sessions with Camp Faculty

Camper open mics nightly

Signing session and photos with the artists

Daily coffee with one of Chris’ favorite baristas

Nightly cocktails with one of Chris' favorite bartenders

World class accommodations at the historic Mansion at Glen Cove

Acousticamp goody bag for all attendees

— The inaugural edition of Chris Thile’s Acousticamp, four days for musicians and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and tastes (on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals) will be held at Glen Cove Mansion July 30 - August 3.Whether you are a master player, beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, Acousticamp programs will offer activities and workshops in a non-competitive environment designed to immerse you in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings selected for the camp.Attendees will enjoy exclusive, private performances by Chris, Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers and the camp's all-star Faculty.Acousticamp will begin at 3:00 p.m. July 30 and conclude after Breakfast August 3. A final and detailed schedule will be announced by the end of May, with many more activities than listed here already planned.Register by April 15 for 10% off. Use codeat checkout.Acousticcamp is organized and led by Dream Catcher Events