Chris Thile's Acoustic Music Camp to be held July 30 - August 3 in Glen Cove, New York

GLEN COVE, NY — The inaugural edition of Chris Thiles Acousticamp, four days for musicians and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and tastes (on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals) will be held at Glen Cove Mansion July 30 - August 3.
Whether you are a master player, beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, Acousticamp programs will offer activities and workshops in a non-competitive environment designed to immerse you in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings selected for the camp.
Attendees will enjoy exclusive, private performances by Chris, Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers and the camp's all-star Faculty.
Acousticamp will begin at 3:00 p.m. July 30 and conclude after Breakfast August 3. A final and detailed schedule will be announced by the end of May, with many more activities than listed here already planned.
Register by April 15 for 10% off. Use code GLENCOVE at checkout.
Faculty
- Chris Thile
- Chris Eldridge
- Brittany Haas
- Paul Kowert
- Aoife ODonovan
- Andrew Marlin
- Madison Cunningham
- Julian Lage
- Noam Pikelny
- Sara Watkins
- Sean Watkins
Camp Activities Include
- Intimate breakout groups at all levels on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and vocals
- Daily Master Classes and more by Chris Thile
- One-on-one mentor sessions with Camp Faculty
- Camper open mics nightly
- Signing session and photos with the artists
- Daily coffee with one of Chris favorite baristas
- Nightly cocktails with one of Chris' favorite bartenders
- World class accommodations at the historic Mansion at Glen Cove
- Acousticamp goody bag for all attendees
Acousticcamp is organized and led by Dream Catcher Events.
Additional Information
