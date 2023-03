New Music - Munier & Calace: Works for Two Mandolins, Mandola and Guitar by Bulent Yazici & Ender Bilge

Track Listing

Gondola Veneziana for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in A Major

Serenata Gaia for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in D Major, Op. 75

Barcarola for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in D Major, Op. 252

Bolero No. 1 for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in G Minor, Op. 26

Mazurka Serenata for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in E Minor, Op. 188

Tarantella for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in A Minor, Op. 18

Carnevale di Venezia for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in A Major

Serenata Romantica for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in D Major, Op. 94

Romanza for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in G Major, Op. 250

Rondo for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in D Major, Op. 127

Mazurka Sentimentale for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in A Minor

Mazurka VI for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in D Minor, Op. 141

Additional Information

— Bulent Yazici and Ender Bilge have announced the release of their new recording,, now available on most prominent streaming platforms.From the recording, the opening track "Gondola Veneziana for 2 mandolins, mandola and guitar in A Major."