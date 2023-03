New Music from Simon Mayor - Carolan, Fantasias on Themes by Turlough O'Carolan

The Musicians

Simon Mayor: mandolin, mandola, mandocello, violin, viola, guitars

Hilary James: vocals, double bass, mandobass, bass guitar

Florence Petit: violoncello

Track Listing

Hewlett

Princess Royal

Mrs Sterling

The Snowy-Breasted Pearl

Carolan's Frolic

Carolan's Devotion

Si Bheagh Si Mhor

Carolan's Dream (guitar)

Lord Inchiquin

Dolly MacDonough

Carolan's Concerto

George Brabazon

Katherine O'More

Carolan's Dream (string quartet)

Additional Information

The long anticipated Simon Mayor recording, Fantasias on Themes by Turlough O'Carolan is being officially released today.About the music on the album, Mayor wrote in his liner notes "I remember well the first time I heard the music of the Irish harper and composer Turlough O'Carolan (1670 – 1738). It would have been 1973 and the Irish group Planxty were playing at Reading University Folk Club. As a student haunt, it was one I vastly preferred to the lecture hall or seminar; Russian social thought of the 18th century was never as exciting as this! But let’s not digress. Planxty had been booked by Hilary James, who - no coincidence here - features on this recording. The band played a couple of Carolan pieces and I was immediately captivated by the strength and grandness of the melodies. I subsequently became intimately acquainted with their first album and lost count of the times I heard their versions of Sí Bheag Sí Mhór and Planxty Irwin."In celebration of the release, a series of workshops on the music of Turlough O'Carolan led by Mayor were scheduled. The first, held this weekend, sold out quickly, and a second a month later at the same venue nearing the same. A third workshop was recently announced for July 3-7.From the recording, the track "Carolan's Concerto."