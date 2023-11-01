New Music - David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 5

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 5.
This fifth volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 2000 and 2006, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer (including six previously unissued tracks) featuring David with Danny Barnes, Sam Bush, Vassar Clements, Enrique Coria, Joe Craven, Matt Eakle, Tommy Emmanuel, Sam Grisman, Frank Vignola and many others.
All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.
Previously announced in January: David Grisman's recording Happy Birthday Lloyd Loar was made in celebration of the 100 year birthdays of two of Dawg's Lloyd Loar F-5 model mandolins, the "Parrot" and "Crusher." Available only as a gift with the purchase of any of the Dawg Works series.
From the collection, the opening track, "Waltz for Gigi," previously unissued. David Grisman - mandolin, Frank Vignola - guitar, Samson Grisman - bass.
Track Listing
- Waltz for Gigi*
- Slade
- Mellow Mang
- Cha Cha Chihuahua
- Desert Dawg
- Twin Town
- Vivace
- Mr. Coolberg
- Bluegrass at the Beach
- Argentine Trio
- Hartford's Real
- Intimo*
- Crusher & Hoss
- Weeping Mandolin Waltz
- Sea Breeze
- The Old South
- Dan'l Boone*
- Vassilatin' Rhythm*
- Blues for Vassar*
- Limestones
- La Grande Guignole
- Cinderella's Fella
- Tracy's Tune*
- Zambola
*previously unissued
