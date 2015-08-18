New Music - Mando Duo Volume 2, by Bernard Minari and Daniel Portalès

Listen

Track Listing

And Zen What

Marciac

Mimosa

Marguerite

Sam Lluis and Bill

Fiddle in tune

17 ans

Pachyderme

Valse Yiddish

Hanoï

Orage de nuit

Sucré Salé

Additional Information

France based mandolinists Bernard Minari and Daniel Portalès have announced the release of their second album entitled, an album of 12 original compositions available for purchase from the artists on Bandcamp.On the album the duo uses mandocello, mandola and mandolins from French builder Jean Marc Perrin. Patrick Portalès joins the duo on fiddle for two trio tunes.From the recording, the track "Marciac."