New Music - Mando Duo Volume 2, by Bernard Minari and Daniel Portalès

France based mandolinists Bernard Minari and Daniel Portalès have announced the release of their second album entitled Mando Duo Volume 2, an album of 12 original compositions available for purchase from the artists on Bandcamp.
On the album the duo uses mandocello, mandola and mandolins from French builder Jean Marc Perrin. Patrick Portalès joins the duo on fiddle for two trio tunes.
From the recording, the track "Marciac."
Track Listing
- And Zen What
- Marciac
- Mimosa
- Marguerite
- Sam Lluis and Bill
- Fiddle in tune
- 17 ans
- Pachyderme
- Valse Yiddish
- Hanoï
- Orage de nuit
- Sucré Salé
