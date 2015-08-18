Peghead Nation Launches Swing and Jazz Mandolin with Joe K. Walsh

Swing and Jazz Mandolin Subscriptions Include

Transcriptions of solos by:

Lester Young Miles Davis Django Reinhardt Tiny Moore Jethro Burns Don Stiernberg Paul Glasse, and more

Advice on soloing and improvising

Chord and arpeggio theory and practice exercises

New lessons added every month

High-quality video/multiple camera angles/close-ups of both hands in action

Detailed notation and tab for each lesson

Play-Along Track videos and audio downloads so you can play along with Joe

— Peghead Nation has announced the launch of their new Swing and Jazz Mandolin track led by Joe K. Walsh.In the course, students will have the opportunity to learn to play swing and jazz melodies and classic solos from jazz legends like Lester Young, Miles Davis, and Django Reinhardt, as well as swing mandolinists like Tiny Moore and Jethro Burns. For each song, students will learn the melody and a solo, along with tips on technique, phrasing, and improvisation.Hailed by Nashville's Music Row magazine for his "lickety-split mandolin work" and by Vintage Guitar magazine as "brilliant," Joe K. Walsh is one of the best mandolinists of his generation. Walsh is known for his exceptional tone and taste, and his collaborations with acoustic music luminaries, including legendary fiddler Darol Anger, flatpick guitar hero Scott Nygaard, folk legend Jonathan Edwards, and pop/grass darlings Joy Kills Sorrow, have taken him all over the musical and figurative map. An avid mandolin educator, Joe is a mandolin instructor at the Berklee College of Music and teaches regularly at music camps throughout North America and beyond.