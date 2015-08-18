Second and Third Turlough O'Carolan Workshops by Simon Mayor Scheduled

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND — The music of the Irish harper and composer Turlough O'Carolan (1670-1738) is now the subject of two additional mandolin workshops recently announced and led by English mandolin legend Simon Mayor.
Following an immediate sellout of his March 10-12 workshop in Sheffield, a second similar workshop in the same location will be held April 14-16, and then a third to be held July 3-7 at the famed Halsway Manor near Crowcombe, Somerset, in a beautiful 600 year-old Manor House that is The National Centre for Folk Arts.
About the two workshops Mayor told us, "All in all, Carolan is proving a popular chap! To be able to play his tunes presents an attainable goal for most beginner and intermediate mandolinists in that they mostly fall within first position, they're mostly in friendly keys, they're rarely taken at a blistering pace, and they're just fantastically strong melodies. These workshops add the element of learning to play well as an ensemble.
"Sheffield and Halsway Manor are 222 miles apart, which would be classed as 'close' by American standards, but few people here would travel that distance, so they'll attract different audiences. In contrast, people are coming from other countries to both."
The workshops were triggered in part by Mayor's forthcoming album of Carolan's music which will be released March 10.
Mayor added, "Music will be sent out in advance in both standard notation and tablature. There'll be duets, trios and quartets along with the odd solo for the brave to have a go at. For the most part, the harmony lines will be simpler than the melody, so less experienced players should still be able to make a welcome contribution to the sound."
