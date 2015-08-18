New Music - Bora Brasil, by Ian Coury

Listen

Track Listing

Água, Mãe Água

Me Deixa

Refazenda

Bora Brasil

A Batucada dos Nossos Tantãs

A Terra e o Et

Frevassow

Minha Alma

Additional Information

— Brazilian mandolinist Ian Coury has announced the availability of his new recording project entitled, available for streaming on Spotify (subscription required). Containing nine compositions with a brilliant ensemble backing him, Coury delivers an encore performance that shows why he is considered one of the finest mandolinists on today's scene.Already a seasoned performer with awards too numerous to list, he teaches his Brazilian Choro Mandolin course online at Peghead Nation. Originally from Brasil's capital city of Brasília, where he began playing mandolin at age eight, in 2019 Ian received a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where, in his second year, he received the String Department Award.On the recording Ian is joined by Felipe Viegas, Juninho Alvarenga, Pedro Miranda, Renato Galvão, all major artists with their own recording projects.Limited information was available at the time of releasing this notice. As more information becomes available we may update this article.