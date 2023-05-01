New Music from Acoustic Disc - Radim Zenkl and Ondra Kozák Eastern Grass

Listen

Track Listing

Twin Peaks

Leela

Josephinelust

Rollin On

Firewood

Ako vánok

Expected

Piják mudrák

Pomněnky

Kývalka

Bonapartes Retreat

El Cumbancheros

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofin download format by Radim Zenkl, master musician from the Czech Republic, returning this time to Acoustic Disc with his fellow countryman Ondra Kozák.Both artists are multi-instrumentalists with Radim on mandolin, mandola, whistle, fujara flute, didgeridoo and Ondra on guitar, violin, dobro, bass guitar. They also contribute lead and harmony vocals on some tracks, in three different languages: English, Czech and Slovak.This impressive collection features original compositions plus classic pieces and traditional songs from both sides of the Atlantic with distinctive arrangements, resulting in a plethora of amazing sounds. These acoustic gems are played in the style that has influenced them the most: bluegrass, while weaving in influences from their Czech roots, henceFrom the recording, the opening track "Twin Peaks."