New Music - Gambit, by Ethan Setiawan

PORTLAND, MAINE — Ethan Setiawan has announced a March 31 release date for his new album of all original music entitled Gambit, being released on Adhyâropa Records.
About the new recording Ethan told us, "Gambit is a collection of my tunes with a group of friends and heroes I was lucky to get to play with. I'm very excited to have printed vinyl for the first time, and I'm making available a tunebook of all the selections on the recording. In the TAB edition, I've included some of the mandolin specific ways I played the melodies, and the TAB includes the fingering of course.
This album was recorded with a Sam Bush Gibson mandolin from 2016, a Bayard Blain mandola from 2012, and a Northfield octave mandolin from 2019, with 2 Roswell miniK47 microphones into UA610 preamps. However, I'm now playing a Monteleone Grand Artist from around 2000, which is a great mandolin I'm lucky to have."
"The first release from the album, 'Uncrossed', streamed below, is compositionally my take on an old-time tune, seen through the lens of a progressive bluegrass musician. It's full of crooked phrases and turns through a lot of the diatonic harmony in the key of A.
Listen
From the recording, the first single released entitled "Uncrossed."
Track Listing
- Christmas Eve
- Uncrossed
- Golden
- Bear Jam
- Reliably Distracted
- Quolska
- Upwind Downstream
- Nugget
- Lonesome Tune
- Carolina Avenue
- Sunday Afternoon Reel
- Redwoods
- Back, Dog
The Musicians
- Ethan Setiawan: mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin
- Darol Anger: 5-string fiddle, octave fiddle
- Sam Leslie: guitars, baritone guitar
- Brittany Karlson: rhythm bass
- Tony Trischka: banjo (tracks 2, 4, 13)
- Louise Bichan: fiddle (tracks 7, 11, 13)
- Neil Pearlman: keys (tracks 1, 5, 8, 9)
- Ethan Jodziewicz: melody bass (tracks 3, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13)
- Matt Arcara: banjo (tracks 7, 11)
- Mike Marshall, Joe K. Walsh: mandolin (track 13)
- Kathleen Parks, Emily Baker, Avery Merritt, Carolyn Kendrick, Ella Jordan: fiddle (track 13)
Additional Information