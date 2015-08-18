  • New Music - Gambit, by Ethan Setiawan

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Jan-31-2023 8:00am Views: 53
    0 Comments Comments
    Gambit by Ethan Setiawan

    PORTLAND, MAINE — Ethan Setiawan has announced a March 31 release date for his new album of all original music entitled Gambit, being released on Adhyâropa Records.

    About the new recording Ethan told us, "Gambit is a collection of my tunes with a group of friends and heroes I was lucky to get to play with. I'm very excited to have printed vinyl for the first time, and I'm making available a tunebook of all the selections on the recording. In the TAB edition, I've included some of the mandolin specific ways I played the melodies, and the TAB includes the fingering of course.

    This album was recorded with a Sam Bush Gibson mandolin from 2016, a Bayard Blain mandola from 2012, and a Northfield octave mandolin from 2019, with 2 Roswell miniK47 microphones into UA610 preamps. However, I'm now playing a Monteleone Grand Artist from around 2000, which is a great mandolin I'm lucky to have."

    "The first release from the album, 'Uncrossed', streamed below, is compositionally my take on an old-time tune, seen through the lens of a progressive bluegrass musician. It's full of crooked phrases and turns through a lot of the diatonic harmony in the key of A.

    Listen

    From the recording, the first single released entitled "Uncrossed."



    Track Listing

    • Christmas Eve
    • Uncrossed
    • Golden
    • Bear Jam
    • Reliably Distracted
    • Quolska
    • Upwind Downstream
    • Nugget
    • Lonesome Tune
    • Carolina Avenue
    • Sunday Afternoon Reel
    • Redwoods
    • Back, Dog

    The Musicians

    • Ethan Setiawan: mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin
    • Darol Anger: 5-string fiddle, octave fiddle
    • Sam Leslie: guitars, baritone guitar
    • Brittany Karlson: rhythm bass
    • Tony Trischka: banjo (tracks 2, 4, 13)
    • Louise Bichan: fiddle (tracks 7, 11, 13)
    • Neil Pearlman: keys (tracks 1, 5, 8, 9)
    • Ethan Jodziewicz: melody bass (tracks 3, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13)
    • Matt Arcara: banjo (tracks 7, 11)
    • Mike Marshall, Joe K. Walsh: mandolin (track 13)
    • Kathleen Parks, Emily Baker, Avery Merritt, Carolyn Kendrick, Ella Jordan: fiddle (track 13)

    Additional Information