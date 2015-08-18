New Music - Gambit, by Ethan Setiawan

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Christmas Eve

Uncrossed

Golden

Bear Jam

Reliably Distracted

Quolska

Upwind Downstream

Nugget

Lonesome Tune

Carolina Avenue

Sunday Afternoon Reel

Redwoods

Back, Dog

The Musicians

Ethan Setiawan: mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin

Darol Anger: 5-string fiddle, octave fiddle

Sam Leslie: guitars, baritone guitar

Brittany Karlson: rhythm bass

Tony Trischka: banjo (tracks 2, 4, 13)

Louise Bichan: fiddle (tracks 7, 11, 13)

Neil Pearlman: keys (tracks 1, 5, 8, 9)

Ethan Jodziewicz: melody bass (tracks 3, 5, 9, 10, 11, 13)

Matt Arcara: banjo (tracks 7, 11)

Mike Marshall, Joe K. Walsh: mandolin (track 13)

Kathleen Parks, Emily Baker, Avery Merritt, Carolyn Kendrick, Ella Jordan: fiddle (track 13)

Additional Information

— Ethan Setiawan has announced a March 31 release date for his new album of all original music entitled, being released on Adhyâropa Records.About the new recording Ethan told us, "is a collection of my tunes with a group of friends and heroes I was lucky to get to play with. I'm very excited to have printed vinyl for the first time, and I'm making available a tunebook of all the selections on the recording. In the TAB edition, I've included some of the mandolin specific ways I played the melodies, and the TAB includes the fingering of course.This album was recorded with a Sam Bush Gibson mandolin from 2016, a Bayard Blain mandola from 2012, and a Northfield octave mandolin from 2019, with 2 Roswell miniK47 microphones into UA610 preamps. However, I'm now playing a Monteleone Grand Artist from around 2000, which is a great mandolin I'm lucky to have.""The first release from the album, 'Uncrossed', streamed below, is compositionally my take on an old-time tune, seen through the lens of a progressive bluegrass musician. It's full of crooked phrases and turns through a lot of the diatonic harmony in the key of A.From the recording, the first single released entitled "Uncrossed."