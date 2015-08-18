Carlo Aonzo's 21st Annual Milwaukee Mandolin Workshop Announced

The Music

Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in B Minor, RV 580

Bachs Art of the Fugue #5

Piazzolla - Oblivion

TBD: A romantic era Italian piece

TBD: An American mandolin piece

Additional Information

— Registration for Carlo Aonzo's 21st Edition U.S. Mandolin Workshop held June 15-18 have been announced with Rene Izquierdo once again serving as Assistant Conductor.A limited number of spots in the workshop are available and as in past years, a sellout is expected. Early registration is strongly recommended.The workshop consists of four days of mandolin orchestra rehearsal with 6 actual hours of instruction each day. The last day includes a recital.Enjoy the camaraderie of learning and playing with fellow mandolin enthusiasts in a warm and supportive environment and experience Milwaukee's rich mandolin tradition.One of the greatest classical mandolinists alive today, Aonzo has a deserved reputation for warmth, patience, and extraordinary teaching. Attendees are unanimous in their praise for the quality of experience offered at this highly regarded workshop.Each year music is selected from a variety of eras and styles and encompasses a range of opportunities for musical growth for all levels. It is sent out to participants months in advance of the workshop, on receipt of payment, and is now ready.Mandocellists and mandolists are especially encouraged to attend.