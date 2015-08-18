Crossrock Case Company Announces New Double Mandolin and Violin Case

Features

100% pure fiberglass hardshell case for a mandolin and a violin.

Universal cradle for both A & F style mandolin.

Fits 4/4 full-size traditional violin. May not be able to fit electric violin at the moment.

Super soft sunny fabric no hurt to the instrument.

Level 4 Dye Fixation technology guarantee.

Heavy-duty alloy locks, effortless to use.

4 double security spring latches.

Backpack and single-shoulder design.

Net weight 8.4lb (3.8kg)

Accessories: Keys x 2; Backpack straps; Padding strip

Additional Information

— Crossrock Case Company has announced the launch and availability of their Double Mandolin & Violin Case, a fiberglass case with a suggested retail price of $429.00, currently available at the introductory price of $399.00.The mandolin & violin case is Crossrock's second foray into the double instrument case market proceeded by a fiberglass double mandolin case. Mandolin/ukulele, and violin/viola cases are slated in the near future. Color availability at this time includes black, milk-white and orange.Crossrock Case Company cases are manufactured in China with their U.S. headquarters based in California. Purchases from their web site include free shipping on all orders above $49, 1-2 business days default handling time and a 30 days money-back guarantee.NOTE: This case can not fit electric violin at the moment. The overall length may not long enough but is being addressed for future cases.