Crossrock Case Company Announces New Double Mandolin and Violin Case

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Crossrock Case Company has announced the launch and availability of their Double Mandolin & Violin Case, a fiberglass case with a suggested retail price of $429.00, currently available at the introductory price of $399.00.
The mandolin & violin case is Crossrock's second foray into the double instrument case market proceeded by a fiberglass double mandolin case. Mandolin/ukulele, and violin/viola cases are slated in the near future. Color availability at this time includes black, milk-white and orange.
Crossrock Case Company cases are manufactured in China with their U.S. headquarters based in California. Purchases from their web site include free shipping on all orders above $49, 1-2 business days default handling time and a 30 days money-back guarantee.
Features
- 100% pure fiberglass hardshell case for a mandolin and a violin.
- Universal cradle for both A & F style mandolin.
- Fits 4/4 full-size traditional violin. May not be able to fit electric violin at the moment.
- Super soft sunny fabric no hurt to the instrument.
- Level 4 Dye Fixation technology guarantee.
- Heavy-duty alloy locks, effortless to use.
- 4 double security spring latches.
- Backpack and single-shoulder design.
- Net weight 8.4lb (3.8kg)
- Accessories: Keys x 2; Backpack straps; Padding strip
NOTE: This case can not fit electric violin at the moment. The overall length may not long enough but is being addressed for future cases.
Additional Information