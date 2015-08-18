New Music by The Nocturnal Adoration Society - All The Time in The World

BOSTON — East Coast acoustic and electric mandolin mainstay Jimmy Ryan returns with a new project from his band The Nocturnal Adoration Society entitled All The Time in The World.
About the recording, Ryan told us, "We recorded the entire record remotely. Each of us sending our tracks to Dave Westner to mix. It was great having a lot of time with no agenda. I got to use all my acoustic mandolins and my mandocello, and even a guitar, dare I say! Writing with my wife Donna is a great joy. I have the riffs and she has the words!"
Track Listing
- Take Me As I Am
- Pathfinder's Daughter
- Nah,Nah,Nah
- All The Time In The World
- Right Time
- Straight Into Trouble
- What Could I Do
- Sweet Lies
Listen
From the recording, the opening track "Take Me As I Am."
