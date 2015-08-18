New Music by The Nocturnal Adoration Society - All The Time in The World

Track Listing

Take Me As I Am

Pathfinder's Daughter

Nah,Nah,Nah

All The Time In The World

Right Time

Straight Into Trouble

What Could I Do

Sweet Lies

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Additional Information

— East Coast acoustic and electric mandolin mainstay Jimmy Ryan returns with a new project from his band The Nocturnal Adoration Society entitledAbout the recording, Ryan told us, "We recorded the entire record remotely. Each of us sending our tracks to Dave Westner to mix. It was great having a lot of time with no agenda. I got to use all my acoustic mandolins and my mandocello, and even a guitar, dare I say! Writing with my wife Donna is a great joy. I have the riffs and she has the words!"From the recording, the opening track "Take Me As I Am."