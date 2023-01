New Music - David Grisman Dawg Works Volume 4

Track Listing

Pigeon Roost

Jazzin' with Jazzbeaux

Dawgnation

Samson B. DeMille Grass (Sambino)*

Turn of the Century

The Prisoner's Waltz

Mill Valley Waltz*

Vintage Gintage Blues

Dawg After Dark

Morning Sun

Song for Two Pamelas

April's Wedding Bossa

Dawganova

Trinidadian Rag

Mando Bass Sonata Boogie

Why Did the Mouse Marry the Elephant?

Forgotten Folk*

Mando Harp Fantasy

Caprice for CM

Old Souls

New Deli Duo

New Steal

Listen

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release ofThis fourth volume of the collected original compositions of David "Dawg" Grisman is comprised of works written between 1991 and 1999, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These performances were selected by the composer and include 10 previously unissued tracks featuring David with Jerry Garcia, John Hartford, Edgar Meyer, Tony Rice and many others.All the tracks have been re-mastered in the high-definition (24 bit, 96 khz) format, affording listeners the unique opportunity to enjoy this music in a sonically superior format.Also announced today at Acoustic Disc is the availability of David Grisman's new project Happy Birthday Lloyd Loar . This unique recording was made in celebration of the 100th birthdays of two of Dawg's Lloyd Loar F-5 model mandolins, the "Parrot" and "Crusher." Available only as a gift with the purchase of any of theseries.* previously unissuedFrom the recording, the track "Pigeon Roost."