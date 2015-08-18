Roots and Boots Music Camp 2023 Opens for Registration

Instructors

Steve Smith, Mark Miracle - mandolin

Chris Brashear, Peter McLaughlin, Reno McCormick - Guitar

Nick Coventry - fiddle

Dick Brown - banjo

Mike Shiner & Sheila McCormick - Upright Bass

Alvin Blaine - Soundcraft, banjo

Additional Information

— Roots & Boots Music Camp, Arizona's first 4-day immersion camp for adult students for the study and enjoyment of acoustic music styles will be held June 7-11 at the base of the magnificent San Francisco Peaks at Camp Colton.The camp focuses on bluegrass, folk, blues, and old-time music for guitar, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, fiddle and singing.Designed for adults, two different levels of immersion instruction, including — new this year — a full immersion track offered as a stand alone course in singing with Chris Sanders of Hard Road Trio.Now in its third season, the camp will be held once again under the tall pines at Camp Colton, located 16 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona at the base of the magnificent San Francisco Peaks, and 60 miles South of Grand Canyon National Park. The camp is at roughly 8000 ft. altitude, and is a somewhat rugged dry camping environment, but there are separate men/women bathhouses with hot showers, a lodge, and canvas Tent Cabins with bunks and mattresses available to share, first come first served.The concept behind the camp is to create a supportive envelope for learning and playing acoustic music in the beauty of nature where some of the best kind of music is made and from which we can draw inspiration. The immersion concept allows participants to fully focus, have access to our instructors for a deeper experience, and to share this knowledge with your fellow participants for a tribal/family experience. Our desire is that you will come away from the camp with a new set of musical skills, and a deeper sense of love, joy and appreciation for making music.This camp was founded by Julie Sullivan Brace, co-founder of Pickin in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, now in its 17th Year. Julie was the artistic director for Pickin' in the Pines since inception, and is now Festival Advisor and Workshop/Education director continuing to collaborate on guiding the festival toward its current success and public enjoyment. She has also created and supported music as a board member for both Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music, Berkeley Society for the Preservation of Traditional Music (oversight board of The Freight & Salvage Coffee House in Berkeley).Early Bird Registration is now open with discounts for returning members.