New Music from Joe K. Walsh - If Not Now, Who?

PORTLAND, MAINE — Adhyâropa Records has announced the release of the highly anticipated Joe K. Walsh recording entitled If Not Now, Who?
Joined by fellow acoustic music greats Grant Gordy, Matt Flinner (on banjo!), John Mailander, Ella Jordan and Karl Doty, the music on If Not Now, Who? showcases Joe's lyrical gift not only as an improvisor but as a composer par excellence.
If Not Now, Who? is available today as digital download, CD, or vinyl LP.
Track Listing
- Madison
- When It's Over
- Globe Thistle
- If Not Now, Who?
- Palmer
- Rosalind
- Home
- The Bills
- Tom
- 41 Years
Listen
From the album, the track "Rosalind."
From Adhyâropa Records
We've been an admirer of Joe K. Walsh for a very long time. Since his days with The Gibson Brothers, he's been known as one of the most melodic improvisers on the mandolin, and a musician whose curiosity stretches across multiple genres. When Adhyâropa Records had the opportunity to work with Joe on his latest release, If Not Now, Who?, we leaped at the chance. The album is every bit as wonderful as expected and more. Across 10 gorgeously-composed and performed tunes (featuring Matt Flinner on banjo, Joe's Mr. Sun bandmate Grant Gordy on guitar, Ella Jordan and John Mailander on fiddles, and John Suntken on drums), Joe shows once again why he's considered one of the best pure musicians in the business. The music sings and soars — here and there it takes flight, and at other times seems to reverberate from the most intimate spaces. It sounds like good folks enjoying making music together, and it invites you to enjoy it just as much.
—Joe Brent, Adhyâropa Records
Free Transcription
Download "Rosalind" transcription in PDF from the album.
Additional Information