New Music from Joe K. Walsh - If Not Now, Who?

Track Listing

Madison

When It's Over

Globe Thistle

If Not Now, Who?

Palmer

Rosalind

Home

The Bills

Tom

41 Years

Listen

From Adhyâropa Records

Free Transcription

Additional Information

— Adhyâropa Records has announced the release of the highly anticipated Joe K. Walsh recording entitledJoined by fellow acoustic music greats Grant Gordy, Matt Flinner (on banjo!), John Mailander, Ella Jordan and Karl Doty, the music onshowcases Joe's lyrical gift not only as an improvisor but as a composer par excellence.is available today as digital download, CD, or vinyl LP.From the album, the track "Rosalind."We've been an admirer of Joe K. Walsh for a very long time. Since his days with The Gibson Brothers, he's been known as one of the most melodic improvisers on the mandolin, and a musician whose curiosity stretches across multiple genres. When Adhyâropa Records had the opportunity to work with Joe on his latest release,, we leaped at the chance. The album is every bit as wonderful as expected and more. Across 10 gorgeously-composed and performed tunes (featuring Matt Flinner on banjo, Joe's Mr. Sun bandmate Grant Gordy on guitar, Ella Jordan and John Mailander on fiddles, and John Suntken on drums), Joe shows once again why he's considered one of the best pure musicians in the business. The music sings and soars — here and there it takes flight, and at other times seems to reverberate from the most intimate spaces. It sounds like good folks enjoying making music together, and it invites you to enjoy it just as much.—Joe Brent, Adhyâropa Records Download "Rosalind" transcription in PDF from the album.